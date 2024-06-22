By

General Motors (GM) self-driving unit Cruise has been forced by a California regulator to pay the maximum penalty for waiting to report certain details about an accident involving one of its robotaxis.

After a Cruise robotaxi struck, dragged, and pinned a pedestrian in October, California regulators revoked the GM-owned firm’s permit to operate driverless vehicles. In the weeks following the accident, the California DMV reported that Cruise had “misrepresented” and “omitted” certain critical details about the accident in its reports to regulators.

Cruise was officially ordered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to pay the maximum penalty of $112,500 this month, according to a report from Automotive News. The official decision comes after a deliberation period, following a hearing in which the regulator forced the company to boost its settlement request from just $75,000, to the penalty maximum of $112,500 in February.

“We are gratified to have reached a settlement with the CPUC. Over the past several months, we have taken important steps to improve our leadership, processes and culture,” Cruise said in a statement.

The amount comes out to $7,500 for each of the 15 days that Cruise delayed reporting critical details to the regulator. The company will now also be subject to submitting regular “collision reports” to both the CPUC and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Last month, Cruise also began performing supervised testing of its robotaxis again in Phoenix, Arizona, marking the company’s first tests of any kind since the October accident took place.

GM cut spending on Cruise in half this year, though the company has been focused on re-launching the company’s self-driving efforts.

“At Cruise, we are committed to earning back the trust of regulators and the public through our commitments and our actions,” wrote GM CEO Mary Barra in a letter to investors earlier this year.

