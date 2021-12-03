GM delays Chevy Bolt EV production halt to late January: Report

By

General Motors Co announced it would extend the production halt of the Chevy Bolt EV at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan through January 28, 2022, as per Reuters.

After a series of fires, the legacy automaker recalled thousands of Chevy Bolt EV vehicles. General Motors offered to replace the battery modules in its Chevy Bolt EVs.

All Bolt EV vehicles were recalled in August due to the risk of their high-voltage battery packs catching fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently investigating Chevy Bolt EV battery fires.

GM equipped the Chevy Bolt EV with batteries from LG Electronics. The South Korean battery developer agreed to reimburse the traditional automaker for $2 billion in estimated costs and expenses related to the Bolt EV recall. GM and LG’s partnership didn’t seem to be tarnished by the recall.

GM and LG Energy solution are still building two battery plants together in the United States. GM and LG Energy have built a battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and plan to construct another one in Spring Hill, Tennesee. The battery factories cost $2.3 billion each and are expected to have a production capacity of about 35 gigawatt-hours.

GM aims to open the Lordstown plant next year and the Tennessee battery factory by 2023. The battery plant in Tennessee will be using less-expensive battery chemistry than the one used in Lordstown.

On Wednesday, GM announced a joint venture with POSCO Chemical to construct another factory in North America to process cathode active material for its Ultium batteries. The POSCO joint venture reveals GM’s continued determination to release the Ultium battery.

“Our work with POSCO Chemical is a key part of our strategy to rapidly scale U.S. EV production and drive innovation in battery performance, quality and cost,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“We are building a sustainable and resilient North America-focused supply chain for EVs covering the entire ecosystem from raw materials to battery cell manufacturing and recycling,” he said.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

GM delays Chevy Bolt EV production halt to late January: Report