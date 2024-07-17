By

The Hyundai Kona electric vehicle (EV) will kick start the company’s battery factory operations in Indonesia.

The South Korean automaker will reportedly launch its all-new Hyundai Kona EV at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The auto show will run from July 18 to 28, 2024 at ICE-BSD City, Tangerang Regency.

Hyundai will produce the Kona EV using batteries from its new factory in Indonesia. The Kona EV’s power supplies will be made by PT Hyundai Energy Indonesia (HEI). Meanwhile, PT Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power will make the Kona EV’s battery cells.

Hyundai Motor Company and LG Energy Solution (LGES) completed the construction of its battery factory in Indonesia earlier this month.

“Vehicles produced and sold in Indonesia will set a new standard for potential customers in Southeast Asia,” Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun said. “The activation of the Indonesian EV industry will provide fresh economic opportunities to Southeast Asia.”

The Asian automaker unveiled the second-generation Kona EV last year. The Kona and Chevy Bolt are popular vehicles for first-time EV owners. The Kona EV is the ideal vehicle for the ever-growing global EV market. The relatively new automobile market has been trending toward affordable electric vehicles as demand wanes for EVs in a higher price range.

Hyundai UK provides a glimpse into the Kona EV. The all-electric vehicle features a 12.3” infotainment touch screen, a 12.3” digital cluster, and a projection type head-up display. It also features an e-Active Sound Design with a BOSE audio system.

The Kona EV in the UK market has a 48,4 kWh battery with up to 234 miles of range. Hyundai UK also offers a Kona EV with a 65.4 kWh battery pack, delivering up to 319 miles of range.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai Kona EV to start operations in Indonesia