Tesla has officially opened submissions for shareholder questions on the company’s upcoming earnings call next week.

As usual, Tesla has posted questions for the Q2 2024 earnings call on the Say Technologies platform, through which shareholders can both submit their own questions and vote on those of others that they support.

At the time of writing just a few hours after submissions opened on Tuesday, several shareholders have already posted questions, including those about the Robotaxi platform and event delay, Tesla Energy, and Giga Mexico, to name a few of the current top-voted ones.

Tesla will hold its Q2 2024 earnings call next Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. MT, and the company says submissions will remain open until 2:00 p.m. that day.

At this time, the top shareholder question for the Q2 earnings call is regarding when the Robotaxi unveil event will happen, representing around 1,900 votes across roughly 591,400 Tesla shares.

Although Tesla was previously planning to unveil an upcoming Robotaxi platform on August 8, a report from Bloomberg on Thursday claimed that the new event would be scheduled for October. On Monday, Elon Musk confirmed that the Robotaxi unveiling event would be delayed, though he didn’t disclose a new date for the platform’s launch.

“Requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported that it produced 410,831 vehicles in Q2 and delivered 443,956—the vast majority of which were the Model Y and the Model 3. Although Tesla’s Q2 deliveries were down year over year in the second quarter, the company outpaced analyst forecast consensus on deliveries, which was calling for approximately 438,019 units.

Tesla Energy also posted a record 9.4GWh of battery storage deployments in the second quarter, marking the company’s highest deployment in a single quarter yet. Shareholders can likely expect to hear more details about the energy program, as well as Optimus, Giga Nevada’s Semi facility, Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), and more.

