Hyundai announces ‘Charge into Electric Era’ with 23 new EVs by 2025

South Korean-based Hyundai announced that it would begin a major transition into sustainable energy transportation today, revealing their intentions to bring 23 new electric vehicles to the market within the next five years. The company also unveiled its “E-GMP” EV platform, which will be implemented in the lineup of future automobiles.

During a live event that was broadcasted on December 1st, Hyundai introduced the new Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, a dedicated battery-electric vehicle platform. Starting in 2021, the newly-announced E-GMP platform will serve as the core of Hyundai’s 23 new models, bringing a dedicated line of electric cars to the manufacturer instead of revising currently-produced gas models with an electric powertrain.

Hyundai plans to unveil the first five in 2021, “along with a series of other models,” the company said in a press release.

The E-GMP platform will ultimately lead to a rapid and flexible development of new products, as it will provide Hyundai with a strong foundation for avoiding complex issues through standardization and modularization.

President and Head of Research and Development for Hyundai, Albert Biermann, said that he hopes the new electrification efforts will help the company build on an already solid foundation of vehicles that it produces.

“Today, our front-wheel driven Hyundai and Kia BEVs are already among the most efficient ones in their segments. With our rear-wheel driven based E-GMP, we are extending our technological leadership into segments where customers demand excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency,” Biermann stated.

Hyundai plans to design its electric vehicles for performance, safety, and cargo space by using the world’s first integrated drive axle (IDA). The IDA will combine wheel bearings with the driveshaft to transmit power to the wheels, enhancing passengers’ comfort and increasing driving stability. Additionally, a powerful and efficient electrification system will be used by the E-GMP infrastructure. Combining a new, powerful electric motor with an EV transmission and an inverter will increase maximum speed by 70 percent compared to Hyundai’s currently-existing motors.

Finally, Hyundai plans to implement a 400 and 800-volt bi-directional charging infrastructure that will be able to handle 350 kWh charging speeds. Hyundai has already invested in IONITY, which operates 298 high-powered charging stations across European highways.

Expect to see Hyundai’s first five cars in early 2021, joining the Kona EV in the South Korean automaker’s electric car lineup. Ultimately, the announced move would be a huge step in having another large, well-known automaker transition away from petrol powertrains and toward electrification. As more automakers begin to recognize the advantages of having an all-electric lineup, competition in the EV sector will become more robust and will open the door for more innovation in the years to come.