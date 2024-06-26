Lucid lines up automotive vet for Global Communications role

By

Lucid has snagged a long-time veteran of the automotive sector to fill its Global Communications role, as it hired Nick Twork earlier this week.

Twork will be responsible for Lucid’s Global Comms teams, including worldwide product, corporate, financial, and internal communications, as well as media relations and social media.

With more than two decades of experience in the automotive field, which includes a proven record of success in communications, marketing, and commercial strategy in technology, Twork will have his work cut out for him.

Prior to Lucid, Twork started as a spy photographer for Jimm Dunne, and then moved into the corporate world. He worked for Ford, GM, Porsche, Infiniti, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi before signing with the all-electric company.

CEO Peter Rawlinson commented on Twork and his decision to join Lucid:

“Nick has a rare blend of deep industry insight, emerging technology leadership, and a passion for our mission to decarbonize the transportation sector. I’m confident Nick can help build awareness of our brand while supporting Lucid’s ambitious growth plans.”

Lucid is still working toward gaining profitability status on its vehicles and continues to work through the kinks of an early EV maker. Every company goes into building and delivering EVs with the understanding that money isn’t made early on.

Instead, it takes quarters and years of grinding through the tough spots to eventually make money for the company and its investors.

Twork knows that Lucid is on the right track and said he is excited to work for an innovative company:

“It’s an honor – and a whole lot of fun – to be part of the world-class team that produces the most innovative EVs on Earth. As a longtime enthusiast of zero-emission transportation, I look forward to serving Lucid’s mission of accelerating humanity’s transition to sustainable transportation and energy.”

Lucid continues to bolster its EV plans by pumping out Air EV configurations, which start at $69,990. It also has ultra-luxury offerings, like the Lucid Air Sapphire, which was recently called one of the best vehicles in the world by noted tech reviewer MKBHD.

