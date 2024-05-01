Hyundai Motor to use solar energy to power Georgia Metaplant

By

Hyundai Motor will use solar energy to power its Georgia Metaplant, which is still under construction. South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group signed a 15-year power agreement with Spain’s Matrix Renewables to power the electric vehicle (EV) plant.

According to Hyundai and Matrix Renewables’ power purchase agreement, the Spanish company will provide up to 147 MW of energy from its Stillhouse Solar Project to the South Korean automaker. Matrix Renewables’ Stillhouse Solar Project is expected to start commercial operation by October 2025 in Bell County, Texas.

The agreement will run from 2025 through 2040. It will account for 70% of the Stillhouse Solar Project’s 210 MW solar energy generation capacity. Hyundai is expected to receive 378 GWh of solar energy annually for its Metaplant in Georgia.

Hyundai’s Metaplant in Georgia was initially supposed to be a dedicated factory for EV production. However, EV sales growth has reportedly slumped. As a result, Hyundai recently announced that it would invest more in the Georgia Metaplant to produce hybrids. The company hopes to recover losses from the EV slowdown with plug-in hybrid sales.

Despite discussing a slowdown in U.S. EV sales, Hyundai Motor of America reported that electric vehicle sales jumped 62% year-over-year compared to Q1 2023.

“We saw the best Q1 total sales results influenced by Palisade, Kona, and IONIQ. We’re thrilled about the all-new Santa Fe, our successful NY Auto Show, where IONIQ 5 N won World Performance Car of the Year, and the introduction of the refreshed Tucson and Santa Cruz.

“Hyundai keeps producing products that win awards, and demand for our vehicles, especially EVs, remains high,” said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai Motor Group also owns the Kia brand, which has been performing well in the electric vehicle market. The Kia EV9, in particular, has racked up several awards and recognitions.

