Hyundai US EV sales jump 62% year-over-year

By

Hyundai Motor of America’s EV sales for the first quarter jumped 62% year-over-year compared to Q1 2023. According to the automaker’s reports, its EV sales grew 100%.

Hyundai US had record-breaking March sales, selling 76,920 units, up 2% compared to March 2023. In the same month last year, the automakers sold 75,404 units. For Q1 2024, the company sold a total of 184,804 units, a sales increase of .2%. In comparison, Hyundai sold 184,449 units in Q1 2023.

“We saw the best Q1 total sales results influenced by Palisade, Kona, and IONIQ. We’re thrilled about the all-new Santa Fe, our successful NY Auto Show where IONIQ 5 N won World Performance Car of the Year, and the introduction of the refreshed Tucson and Santa Cruz.”

“Hyundai keeps producing products that win awards, and demand for our vehicles, especially EVs, remains high,” said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai set a sales record last month thanks to the IONIQ 5 up 58%, the Tuscon PHEV up +62%, Tucson HEV up +48%, and the Palisade SUV up 58%. Overall, Hyundai’s EV lineup and other eco-friendly vehicles sold 11,485 units, up 35%.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicle proved to be a consumer favorite. It won various awards, including Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for families and the 2024 World Performance Car at the World Car Awards.

Despite 100% sales growth in March, Hyundai’s EV lineup has a long way to go before it pulls numbers like its ICE or PHEV counterparts. In March, the company sold 3,361 IONIQ 5 units and 1,984 IONIQ 6 vehicles. The Hyundai Kona sold 9,453 units. The Tucson sold 19,394 units, leading Hyundai sales last month.

After Tesla, Hyundai and Kia were the second-best EV sellers in the United States last year. The two brands’ EV sales beat Detroit-based legacy automaker Ford and General Motors. Hyundai Motor of America seems eager to maintain its position in 2024.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai US EV sales jump 62% year-over-year