Hyundai, SK On choose Bartow County for EV battery plant

Hyundai Motor Corporation and SK On will build an electric vehicle battery facility in Bartow County in Northwestern Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp announced today.

In late November, Hyundai and SK signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to solidify the companies’ intentions to build EV batteries together in Georgia. The details of the partnership are still in development.

“Bartow County is very pleased with the decision of Hyundai Motor Group and SK On,” Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor said. “We thank the owners of the former Bartow Centre Industrial property. Together, we pursued this extraordinary economic development project. The project will have regional benefit for job seekers in the area and establishes Bartow in Georgia’s EV ecosystem in a significant way.”

The investment is expected to be one of the largest economic development projects in Georgia’s history and will produce an estimated 3,500 jobs through approximately $4 billion to $5 billion in investments from Bartow County.

The State of Georgia has already announced approximately $17 billion in investments since 2020, resulting in nearly 23,000 new jobs. Automotive development alone has been a major part of this increase in jobs, as Hyundai, Rivian, and Kia all plan to build EVs in the state.

Without batteries, however, EV manufacturing will not go very far. The expansion and growth of the EV market in the United States have triggered a widespread need for battery cells, which has caused several companies to commit billions to domestic battery manufacturing in the U.S.

SK On is one company planning to contribute to the growing need for EV batteries. The company has operated a battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, since 2021, employing over 2,000 people.

“Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are valued partners and key players in our state’s ever-growing automotive industry,” Governor Greg Kemp said. “Since day one, my administration has been focused on bringing jobs and opportunity to communities across the state that may have been overlooked in the past. SK and HMG share this goal, and we’re proud they are choosing to invest even further in this No. 1 state for business.”

The facility will be located on a zoned manufacturing and industrial site on Highway 411, and operations are set to begin in 2025.

Georgia has been mentioned with several large-scale EV and battery production projects due to its prime location. Positioned near major ports and extensive infrastructure, Georgia has become an ideal location for automotive manufacturing and other related projects.

Hyundai also has plans to invest $5.54 billion for an EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County, located in Southeastern Georgia.

