Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant

By

Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State.

Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.

According to Reuters, the $1.88 billion facility would produce 20GWh of batteries annually, or enough capacity for 300,000 electric vehicles. If the JV were to come to fruition, it would begin production in 2026, shortly after Hyundai’s vehicle production facility.

While neither SK Innovation nor Hyundai have confirmed the possible deal, in theory, its production would be necessary for Hyundai’s EV production. Further, it could be vital for competing with the likes of Tesla, Ford, and General Motors.

The plant the battery facility would be feeding, Hyundai’s new Georgia-based EV facility, is set to be one of the largest in the country. Hyundai executives have expressed that, while the initial estimate was that the factory would be able to produce 300,000 vehicles annually, one Hyundai exec believes the facility could produce half a million units annually “if the demand is there.”

The second facility Hyundai has announced in Georgia will produce EV charging parts to go inside vehicles and charging infrastructure. However, unlike the proposed battery plant, this facility has been confirmed and will begin construction next year and production in 2024.

Hyundai’s aggressive electrification in the United States is undoubtedly impressive, and it could be the key to its success in the future. Hopefully, with its added production capacity, the company can continue to lower costs and ultimately offer electric vehicles to a wide range of buyers at multiple price points.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant