Hyundai to build $5.54 billion EV production facility in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group announced on Friday that it has entered an agreement with the State of Georgia to bring the automaker’s first fully-dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities to Bryan County. The new facilities represent an investment of approximately $5.54 billion, Hyundai said.

Hyundai’s investment decision is preceded by the company’s wishes to become a leader in electric mobility in the United States as the market share in the country continues to surge upward. The plant intends to manufacture 300,000 units annually, with production starting in the first half of 2025. The $5.54 billion investment represents the projected total cost of the battery and EV manufacturing facilities, along with the development of the Hyundai EV production campus, which is slated to break ground early next year.

The site where Hyundai’s plant will eventually sit is 2,923 acres in size and has immediate access to both I-95 and I-16, which gives easy access to over 250 major metro areas. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Port of Savannah, the single-largest and fastest-growing container terminal in the U.S. with two Class I rail facilities on-site provided by Georgia Central Railway.

On Friday, Bryan County held an official signing ceremony with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other high-ranking officials in the state. Hyundai CEO and President Jaehoon Chang, along with Hyundai Motor President and Chief Operating Officer José Muñoz were in Georgia to attend the ceremony as well.

“The future of transportation is in the Peach State as we announce the largest project in our state’s history – delivering high-quality jobs on the leading edge of mobility to hardworking Georgians,” Governor Kemp said. “Not only are we thrilled to welcome Hyundai to Georgia’s coastal region, but it’s incredible that within a year of Georgia’s investment in the Bryan County Megasite, we are locating a world-class project here with a company with great Georgia history!”

The State of Georgia has committed to several large-scale electric vehicle production projects, including one with EV startup Rivian. Georgia has outmaneuvered other states that have attracted EV companies, like Texas and Arizona, and has become one of the country’s most competitive regions for EV manufacturing projects.

As one of the world’s most successful and advanced mobility leaders, we are incredibly proud to share our plan to open our first dedicated full EV and battery manufacturing facilities in the U.S.,” Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung said. “The U.S. has always held an important place in the Group’s global strategy, and we are excited to partner with the State of Georgia to achieve our shared goal of electrified mobility and sustainability in the U.S.”

The project is expected to create around 8,100 jobs and will feature an increasingly automated and highly-connected manufacturing system.

