A massive and comprehensive Tesla-focused exhibit that will highlight the company’s influence on the global automotive industry is set to come to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles starting November 20.

Petersen Automotive Museum is hosting a new exhibit called “Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution,” which will explore the company’s history, from its early days to its rise as the global leader in EVs, which has influenced nearly every car company on Earth to transition to sustainable powertrains.

The Museum will display “the most comprehensive collection of Tesla products to date,” and will feature everything from concept vehicles, to rarely seen prototypes, and will of course include several of its production vehicles that have broken world records.

“Tesla has revolutionized the automotive, EV, technology, and manufacturing spaces within a relatively short time span, begetting the question, ‘How did they do that?’” Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges said. “This exhibit strives to be a holistic walk-through of how the brand became a global phenomenon and further details what lies ahead.”

Petersen did not shed details on which vehicles would be available but did indicate the Roadster and Cybertruck, which have both been on display at the Museum in the past, will be available for ticket holders to observe.

The exhibit will feature more than just vehicles. Petersen said there will be a vast wealth of information that displays the company’s energy ecosystem, manufacturing prowess through automation, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, and other examples from Musk ventures, like SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Hyperloop.

The Inside Tesla exhibit is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at Petersen.org/Tesla. It will start on November 20 and will be available on the first floor in the Mullin Family Grand Salon and Phillip Sarofim Porte Cochere.

