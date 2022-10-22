Louisiana Gov candidate & AG Jeff Landry defends dealers in Tesla’s lawsuit

By

Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, who recently just announced he was running for governor next year, defended dealerships that are named in a lawsuit brought by Tesla.

In August, Tesla sued the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, (LADA), multiple Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission (LMVC) officials, and some dealerships in the state for conspiring to bring our current laws and regulations into place.

LADA president, Will Green, responded to the lawsuit by stating that “the factual allegations appear baseless and grossly misstate the specific history of the plaintiff’s doing business in Louisiana.”

In the lawsuit, Tesla argued that Louisiana’s law “effectively shuts out of Louisiana the consumer-centric, free-market solution that is a more efficient, consumer-friendly business model for today’s automotive consumer.”

Tesla also advocates for the direct-sales approach noting that it’s needed to educate consumers about the benefits of EVs. Tesla also pointed out that there’s collusion between Louisiana’s automobile regulators and the dealerships trying to suppress competition.

Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, has also come to the defense of the state, dealerships, and the law itself. In a filing seen by nola.com, he argued that the state law prohibiting direct-to-consumer car sales protects car buyers.

In the filing, Landry’s office said that the state law seeks to “interpose a dealer between vehicle manufacturers/distributors and consumers…to protect the state’s consumers from pernicious practices in motor vehicle transactions.”

Landry’s office added that it is seeking to intervene because Tesla’s lawsuit doesn’t provide for any defense of the law by a state entity.

“Conspicuously unnamed is the commission itself, thus leaving the case without a ‘state or any agency, officer, or employee thereof’ as a party to the litigation,” Landry’s office said.

Landry’s office also said that it wants to subpoena records from Tesla regarding its leasing operations in the state. Previously, a district court in Jefferson Parish blocked earlier attempts by the defendants of those records.

In October, Landry announced his 2023 campaign for governor in a seven-minute-long video. The election will take place on November 18, 2023.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

