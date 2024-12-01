By

South Korean automaker Kia Corporation is recalling 62,872 EV6 electric vehicles. The Kia EV6 recall covers 2022-2024 models.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Kia EV6 models have been recalled due to issues with its onboard charging control units. The agency explained that specific electrical loads could damage the control units. Once the control units are damaged, they could trigger a reduced-power driving mode, preventing the Kia EV6’s 12-volt batteries from charging.

Once the Kia EV6’s 12-volt battery fails to charge, it will enter fail-safe mode. Under fail-safe mode, the EV6 gradually loses power while it is driven. Drivers will hear warning chimes and see dashboard warning lights if the Kia EV6 is in fail-safe mode.

Kia must update the charging control units’ software in the EV6 models affected by the recall. It will also need to inspect the units and their fuses in case they need to be replaced.

Kia EV6 owners affected by the recall should contact their dealer to fix the issue. They will reportedly not be charged by dealerships. The South Korean automaker will send letters to EV6 owners about the recall by December 13, 2024. Owners may also contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 for more information. The reference number of this recall is SC327.

