Kia EV9 full size SUV teased ahead of 2023 reveal

The Kia EV9 full-size SUV has been teased ahead of an anticipated 2023 launch at the manufacturer’s auto show.

While electric sedans and mid-sized crossovers have become incredibly popular over the past two years, there are a surprisingly small number of full-size SUVs. Other than the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S, essentially no options exist for those with bigger families or who need to transport more things. Now, Kia is looking to address that demand with an upcoming full-size SUV, the EV9, which has been teased today.

The video posted by Kia shows only some basic details of the upcoming SUV. Foremost, it shows the boxy profile of the upcoming vehicle, but it also highlights an aggressive new headlight design and a striking set of tail lights.

Only a few other details are known about the upcoming vehicle. It will have a range of 336 miles (540 kilometers), accelerate from 0-60 in roughly 5 seconds, and should have a radical new interior design if the concept vehicle is anything to go by.

The prospect of a new electric three-row isn’t just appealing to the Korean auto giant. Jeep is also working to introduce a new electric full-size SUV, likely under its Wagoneer nameplate. A nameplate that has recently been revived for the brand’s largest SUV offerings and has taken the market by storm.

It’s unclear when the production version of the EV9 will be revealed. Still, with an exciting design, specifications, and capabilities, it is at least something to look forward to in the new year, especially as the vehicle continues to open the market of three-row vehicles to electrification.

