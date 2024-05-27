LG Energy Solution receives $2.8 million grant from Michigan state

By

LG Energy Solution received a $2.8 million infrastructure grant from the state of Michigan. The grant will fund the company’s expansion plans for its Michigan facility.

LG Energy Solution Michigan’s expansion plans include road improvements, which the $2.8 million stated grant will fund. The company is contributing 20%, or precisely $714,610, to the project’s overall cost.

The city of Holland will widen 40th Street by adding a third lane, more right-turn lanes, and improvements to Waverly Road. The bride over the North Branch Macatawa Rivier will also be improved.

The South Korean energy company plans to build a new facility in the area that is estimated to generate 600 new jobs in the area. LG Energy Solutions’ expansion plans in Michigan are also expected to bring $2.2 billion of private investment to Allegan County.

“We believe this collaborative project will benefit drivers in the area, key stakeholders, and employees. We appreciate the partnerships with the state of Michigan, city of Holland, and Lakeshore Advantage to improve the surrounding roads and infrastructure,” said Roger Traboulay, senior manager of energy engineering at LG Energy Solution.

