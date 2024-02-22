Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson explains his compensation plan

By

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson explained his compensation plan during the luxury electric car maker’s Q4 2023 earnings call. Rawlinson’s comments came amidst criticisms that his compensation plan is notably large, even if Lucid is still yet to make a breakthrough in its vehicle production and sales. For context, Lucid posted revenue of $157.2 million and a net loss of $653.8 million in Q4 2023.

Previous reports have noted that the Lucid CEO is very well paid compared to other chief executives in the auto sector. As noted in a Benzinga report, Rawlinson’s compensation in 2022 reached $379 million, which is quite interesting considering GM CEO Mary Barra had a total compensation of $34 million in 2022, and Ford CEO Jim Farley had a total compensation of $18 million.

And in a recent 8-K filing, Lucid’s Board members noted that they approved a $6 million cash bonus to the CEO. The Board noted that the bonus was to recognize Rawlinson’s contributions to the unveiling of the Lucid Gravity, the luxury EV maker’s upcoming SUV. Thus, it was no surprise that during the Q4 2023 earnings call, Rawlinson was asked if he was willing to take a pay cut to reduce the company’s losses — or at least if there are plans to buy back shares to improve the health of Lucid stock.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson’s response to the question was as follows.

“Many may not be aware of my founding role in this company as we know it today. I joined the company around 11 years ago, with a clear goal of making the very best electric vehicle and to drive a revolution towards sustainable transportation, which is going to benefit everyone in the planet…

“So in 2021, I received a onetime CEO stock grant, and this was solely determined and approved by the Board of Directors. And a significant portion of that vested due to the company achieving certain market capitalization milestones as we publicly disclosed in 2023. So I think there’s a huge misperception that this onetime grant was received as a salary and somehow we replicate it as my salary in the future.

“In fact, in 2023, at my request, I did not receive a bonus for 2022, nor did I receive any further equity grants in ’22 or ’23. And I just want to assure you, my mission and my dedication is still unwavering. I have not sold a single share of stock in all this time, over 10 years, except what was absolutely necessary for tax purposes. And the company stock I received from the grant remains in the form of company stock. And so I am also directly tied, personally tied, directly and hugely to the company’s performance as a key shareholder.

“And so I’m incentivized that way. My promise is to continue to work tirelessly, day and night, to drive brand awareness, to deliver more cars, to sign up more technology licensing and access agreements, to drive down costs and to bring the Gravity and midsized platform to market. We have an incredible team. We’re driving forward, and I’m incredibly excited about our products and moreover, our future,” Rawlinson said.

Lucid interim CFO Gagan Dhingra also addressed the second part of the question.

“Regarding the second part of the question, we are investing in our future, but we are a growth company. We are also a technology company. and I believe our investments into areas such as our research and development is an advantage and give us the opportunity for higher returns than any other automotive company because we are monetizing the intellectual property through agreements such as the one with Aston Martin.

“When we feel we can’t increase value from reinvesting back into the business, we would consider returning the cash to shareholders via a repurchase program. But we don’t believe this would happen for quite some time,” the interim CFO said.

