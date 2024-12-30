Lucid has delivered its first Gravity SUV units

By

Lucid Motors has officially begun deliveries of its long-awaited Gravity SUV, after the company has talked the electric vehicle (EV) up throughout much of this year and following initial production beginning a few weeks ago.

After Lucid officially began producing the Gravity at its Casa Grande, Arizona plant earlier this month, the company shared on X on Monday that it has begun deliveries of the electric SUV to employees, friends, and families to end the year. The EV maker says these were some of the very first Gravity units to come off the line as production units, after Lucid initially had its first pre-production version of the vehicle roll off the line in July.

Last month, Lucid also launched its online order page for the Gravity, pricing the EV between $94,900 and $126,500, depending on the options selected. The vehicle launched with just one trim, the Grand Touring, which is rated by the EPA for up to 450 miles of range.

The Gravity is also just the second vehicle Lucid has brought to production, following its release of the luxury-level Air sedan in 2021.

A special delivery to end the year. This weekend we handed over the keys to some of the first production Lucid Gravity SUVs off the line to some of our employees, friends and families. This is just the beginning. Here’s to a remarkable 2025. pic.twitter.com/QgiVQjW7vt — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) December 30, 2024

Notably, the Lucid Gravity will also include an integrated Tesla NACS charging port, becoming the second non-Tesla vehicle to get the dedicated hardware after the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Observers spotted the Lucid Gravity being test-driven in South Korea in February, though CEO Peter Rawlinson didn’t reveal exactly when the company planned to launch the EV until this summer, saying that it would begin production by the end of 2024.

Lucid also began expanding the Arizona factory for the Gravity as early as January, featuring a new general assembly line, a larger powertrain facility, and multiple other new facilities.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Lucid has delivered its first Gravity SUV units