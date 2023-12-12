Lucid CFO resigns ‘to pursue other opportunities’

By

Lucid Group Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sherry House informed the automaker that she is resigning from her position, effective immediately.

“I am confident in Lucid’s future and grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute to its success to date,” said Ms. House. “There is so much exciting innovation happening at Lucid, and I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and achieve new milestones. It was an honor to work with Peter and the Lucid team.”

According to House, she is pursuing other opportunities. She will be available to Lucid in an advisory role through December 21, 2023, to assist in the transition of her duties.

Lucid’s Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, Gagan Dhingra, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dhingra will maintain Lucid’s CFO position until the company finds a replacement.

House was appointed Lucid’s CFO in May 2021. Before working at Lucid, House worked at Waymo for three years. She was Director, Head of Business & Corporate Finance from 2017 to 2019, and Corporate Development Officer/Director from 2019 to 2022. Her last role at Waymo was in 2020 through 2021 as Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations.

“I want to thank Sherry for her contributions to the company during her tenure,” said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Technology Officer (CTO). “She was a key member of our leadership team and a critical player during major corporate moments, including Lucid’s public listing in 2021, the production and delivery of Lucid Air, and the recent unveiling of Lucid Gravity. We wish Sherry the best of luck in her next chapter.”

