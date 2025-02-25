This Tesla Cybertruck feature helped it earn a ‘Best Tech’ award

By

The Tesla Cybertruck has earned a “Best Tech” award from one automotive publication, along with a major shout-out to one particular chassis feature that the company employed in a complete shift away from industry norms.

On Tuesday, Motortrend called the Cybertruck the “Best Tech” winner for its chassis technology, and specifically for the electric truck’s unique steer-by-wire system. Unlike most vehicles, the Cybertruck features no physical connection or traditional steering column between the steering wheel and the front wheels, making turning and tight maneuvers more doable than in a traditional truck, let alone even smaller vehicles.

As such, Motortrend highlights Tesla’s subtle “reinventing of the wheel” with the steer-by-wire system as making for a super-responsive steering experience, even being a somewhat-large pickup.

“By completely removing the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front tires, Tesla fundamentally reimagined the rack-and-pinion steering the auto industry has spent nearly 100 years refining,” writes Motortrend’s Eric Tingwall. “That change unlocks real, tangible benefits. Thanks to steer-by-wire, Tesla’s 6,900-pound stainless-steel megalith moves with uncanny agility.”

The write-up also emphasizes the publication’s initial skepticism toward a non-traditional steering column, with Tingwall noting that “several of those skeptics didn’t even make it out of the parking lot without becoming believers.” Additionally, the award comes with more acknowledgement of Tesla’s attempts to break the mold of vehicle design, even with something so ubiquitous like traditional steering.

The announcement also garnered a response from Lead Cybertruck Engineer Wes Morrill, who gave the Tesla engineering team a shout-out for building the system, and the publication for its inclusion of a few more technical details. He also shared a graphic comparing roadwheel and handwheel angle on the Cybertruck across a few different terrain types, which you can see below.

A primary benefit of steer-by-wire, as previously detailed Morrill, is its variable-ratio steering, which can be set to virtually any sensitivity, unlike a traditional steering column.

“Steer by wire and modern power assist steering are both doing the majority of the work for the driver and can have the same responsiveness and road feedback; in fact, you could amplify the feedback if desired,” Morrill said in a post on X last March in defense of a steer-by-wire system. “The main difference is that steer by wire can have a variable steering ratio which is better for low speeds. You could make a steer-by-wire system behave exactly like a power-assisted system if that’s what you really wanted to do.”

