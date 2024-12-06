Lucid Gravity production officially starts

By

Lucid Motors has started the production of its all-electric SUV, the Gravity, at its Arizona facility. The electric vehicle maker shared the milestone in a recent post on its official account on social media platform X.

“This milestone is a celebration of the hard work by our passionate and dedicated team to bring this groundbreaking SUV to life. Its combination of space for seven passengers and their luggage, more than 440 miles of range and outstanding performance redefines all expectations,” Lucid wrote in its post.

Today marks an exciting landmark for our company. Production of the Lucid Gravity is now underway at our factory in Arizona!​



What to know:

The Lucid Gravity is the company’s latest EV. Similar to the Lucid Air, the Gravity is designed to be a well-rounded luxury vehicle. As per Lucid’s press release:

The Lucid Gravity offers seating for up to seven with up to 120 cubic feet of cargo space, making it highly adaptable for family or outdoor adventures.

Gravity is listed as having up to 828 horsepower and a projected EPA range of over 440 miles.

The Lucid Gravity’s interior boasts features like ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality, Lucid’s DreamDrive™ advanced driver assistance system, as well as active and passive safety functions, among others.

Lucid previously stated that the Gravity will ship with a native NACS port, allowing it to easily access Tesla’s NACS-compatible Superchargers.

Pricing: The Lucid Gravity starts at $79,900 for the Touring variant, with the Grand Touring available from $94,900.

Availability: The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is available for order now, while the Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025.

Why it matters: Lucid’s delivery figures have been quite conservative over the past quarters, and part of this is due to the company only offering one vehicle, the Air sedan. With the Gravity, Lucid could potentially tap into a larger market.

Potential challenges: While the Lucid Gravity features competitive range, performance, and features, it is entering a market that has been saturated by other automakers such as Rivian and Tesla. The Gravity will be directly competing against the Rivian R1S and the Tesla Model X.

