Lucid to lay off 1,300 employees for $24-$30M restructuring plan

On Tuesday, March 2, Lucid Group, Inc. announced plans to lay off 18% of its workforce, amounting to about 1,300 employees. The news comes after Lucid released its fourth quarter and full year (FY) 2022 financial results last month.

Lucid plans to lay off workers to cut costs while initiating its restructuring plans. According to a regulatory filing, the Lucid layoffs will be completed by Q2 2023. The electric vehicle company expects to incur around $24 million to $30 million in charges due to its restructuring plan. Most charges will go to severance payments, employee benefits, and stock-based compensation. The layoffs will include executive positions.

Lucid’s CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson, explained in an email to workers that the company has reduced costs. Unfortunately, it did not reduce costs enough to avoid layoffs. Rawlinson added that Lucid’s restructuring plan results from its “evolving business needs and productivity improvements.”

“Consequently, we’ve made the painful but necessary decision to let some of our talented members go,” Rawlinson wrote in his email. “We are also taking continues steps to manage our costs by reviewing all non-critical spending at this time.”

In its fourth quarter and Full Year 2022 financial results, Lucid set its 2023 annual production guidance between 10,000 to 14,000 vehicles. Last year Lucid Motors produced approximately 7,180 vehicles, topping its forecast of 6,000 to 7,000 in 2022. However, analysts pointed out that Lucid’s production forecasts for 2022 were slashed multiple times. Lucid was initially expected to produce 20,000 vehicles last year.

Lucid stock slid after the release of its Q4 and FY 2022 report when it revealed a significant revenue miss in the fourth quarter. The company delivered 1,932 vehicles in Q4 2022, missing analysts’ estimates of 2,813 cars.

Many analysts believe Lucid’s performance is due to waning demand for luxury electric vehicles. Indeed, EV manufacturers are leaning towards producing affordable all-electric cars. For instance, Volkswagen beat Tesla to the punch when it announced the launch of the affordable VW ID.2 car. Tesla is expected to unveil its $25,000 electric vehicle soon, too.

Lucid Announces Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Results by Maria Merano on Scribd

Lucid to lay off 1,300 employees for $24-$30M restructuring plan