The Boring Company (TBC) quickly resolved three violation notices it received from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Elon Musk’s tunneling company received two moderate and one minor violation on March 20, 2023. As of this writing, the three violations are classified as “resolved.”

The Boring Company received a minor violation notice for failing to provide “knowledgeable personnel to conduct site inspections.” It also received a moderate violation notice for failing to post a large TCEQ construction site notice in an area where the general public and authorities could properly see it.

The third violation notice TBC received was for failing to “design, install, and maintain effective erosion controls and sediment controls to minimize the discharge of pollutants (sediment).” TCEQ adds: “Specifically, erosion logs were not properly maintained. Additionally, erosion and sediment controls listed in the SWP3 were not implemented.”

The third violation may pique the interest of TBC’s Bastrop neighbors, who have voiced concerns regarding the company’s recent wastewater application. The Boring Company filed for a permit to discharge about 142,000 gallons of wastewater per day into the Colorado River. People living near the tunneling company are concerned that TBC’s wastewater might taint the Colorado River.

In a public hearing, The Boring Company explained how it handles wastewater to the Bastrop community to ease their worries. However, some TBC neighbors are concerned that the company will not adhere to TCEQ rules and will end up tainting the Colorado River’s water supply.

The Boring Company’s wastewater application is still pending, according to TCEQ records.

The Boring Company quickly resolves violations from TCEQ