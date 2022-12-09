By

For the most part, Elon Musk is supportive of other electric cars from fellow automakers. While he has poked fun at vehicles like the Audi e-tron in the past, he has also openly supported EVs like the Porsche Taycan and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. But in his recent comments, Musk posted a stern warning about a younger competitor — Lucid Motors.

Recent reports have indicated that Lucid is currently adopting a unique tactic in an attempt to save Air sedan orders. The protocols from Lucid were reportedly aggressive, with customers potentially getting calls from several employees every day for up to two weeks before their Air sedan order cancellation is finalized.

Amid updates suggesting that Lucid is also offering customers who ordered the Air Grand Touring sedan a 10% discount if they completed their order, Elon Musk posted a rather grave prediction for the electric vehicle company. Musk posted his thoughts about Lucid on Twitter, where it received much attention from the electric vehicle community.

“They are not long for this world,” Musk wrote.

This is not the first time that Musk shared a warning about new EV companies like Lucid Motors and Rivian Automotive. Last year, it was reported that Rivian’s planned $5 billion plant is looking at Fort Worth, Texas, as a frontrunner. Musk responded to the news then, noting that Rivian should first get its first plant at Normal, Illinois, working and optimized.

“I’d recommend they get their first plant working. It’s insanely difficult to reach volume production at affordable unit cost,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s reservations about Lucid and Rivian were reiterated during a podcast interview with the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Club. During his conversation with the EV advocates, Musk warned that Lucid and Rivian are both tracking toward bankruptcy if they do not cut costs dramatically. He also reiterated that surviving in the automotive sector is no small feat, as only Tesla and Ford have avoided bankruptcy among American automakers.

“Unless something changes significantly with Rivian and Lucid, they will both go bankrupt. They are tracking toward bankruptcy… I hope they can do something, but unless they can cut their cost dramatically, they are in deep trouble and will end up in the car cemetery like every other (US automaker) with the exception of Tesla and Ford,” Musk said, later adding “My advice to Rivian would be to cut costs immediately across the board dramatically, or they are doomed.”

Tesla’s Elon Musk sounds alarm on Lucid Motors: “They are not long for this world”