Lucid expands its Arizona plant to prepare for Gravity production

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Lucid Motors is expanding its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, as it prepares to enter production of the Gravity SUV later this year.

The expansion of the Advanced Manufacturing Plant 1 (AMP-1) is set to increase the plant’s floor space by about 3 million square feet, bringing the total area in the factory up to more than 3.85 million square feet, according to a press release shared by the company last week. The expansion also comes as Lucid prepares to launch the Gravity crossover SUV by the end of 2024.

“The expansion of our manufacturing footprint in Arizona is a significant milestone for the company, as we prepare for the next phase of Lucid’s growth,” said Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson in the release.

Lucid’s expanded factory now includes a new manufacturing facility and warehouse area, and upon full completion it will include a new general assembly line, new quality and semi-knock down (SKD) centers, increased space for body and paint shops, a new logistics site, and a larger powertrain facility.

Additionally, Lucid says the AMP-1 factory now includes one of the world’s most advanced stamping facilities, for which operations are slated to begin later this year.

“In just a few short years, the Lucid team has evolved our manufacturing footprint into one of the few highly integrated electric vehicle manufacturing plants in the U.S.,” said Steven David, SVP of Operations at Lucid. “This expanded state-of-the-art plant will bring greater operational efficiency to our manufacturing process and allow us to continue to deliver our high-quality, groundbreaking electric vehicles to our customers.”

Lucid unveiled the Gravity SUV in November, set to feature around 440 miles of range and be priced at around $80,000. The Gravity SUV is also expected to feature a 900-volt architecture and a 0-60 MPH acceleration of under 3.5 seconds.

