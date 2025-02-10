Rivian launches sales of once-exclusive van: price, specs, features

Rivian is launching fleet sales of its once-exclusive van that was only available to Amazon.
On Monday, Rivian officially opened up its order books for any company aiming to purchase the van for a fleet. Currently, this is the only way to place an order for the Rivian Commercial Van (RCV), which differs in a few ways from Rivian’s EDV, which was an Amazon exclusive.
Tom Soloman, Senior Director of Business Development for Rivian, said:
“Through existing partnerships, our commercial vans have already proved incredibly successful. Amazon currently has more than 20,000 in its fleet and delivered over a billion packages from its Electric Delivery Vans in 2024 alone. Over the last year we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone. As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the U.S., whether they want one van or thousands. Our vehicles are designed to not only be among the safest on the road but will also help fleet owners to reduce the cost of fleet ownership and their carbon footprint.”
Rivian RCV Models
Rivian is launching two models of the RCV: the Delivery 500 and Delivery 700. The 500 is more compact than the 700 but offers one more mile of range than its larger sibling. Don’t be too impressed, though, because it only is able to travel 161 and 160 miles on a full charge, respectively.
These range ratings are powered by a 100 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack that is capable of charging speeds of up to 100 kW.
Fast charging is not necessarily needed with these vehicles because, in a fleet setting, they’ll likely be sitting for some period of time hooked up to chargers, giving a full battery to whoever uses them at the beginning of a trip.
Rivian RCV 500 Dimensions:
- Length – 248.5″
- Width – 96.4″ (including mirrors)
- Height – 114.7″
- 6.7″ of ground clearance
- 487 cu. ft. of cargo area
- 137.3″ of cargo length
- Up to 76.5″ of wall-to-wall cargo area
Rivian RCV 700 Dimensions:
- Length – 278″
- Width – 103.5″ (including mirrors)
- Height – 114.8″
- 6.9″ of ground clearance
- 652 cu. ft. of cargo area
- 166.8″ of cargo length
- Up to 83.6″ of wall-to-wall cargo area
Rivian RCV Safety Features
Rivian’s focus on safety was still a main point of emphasis with the RCV. It features all of your typical Driver Assistance and Safety Features that Rivian includes with other vehicles, with a few extras that fit the typical bill of a cargo van:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Warning
- Speed Limit Information Function
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- High Beam Assist
- Back-Up Warning System
- Surround Park Assist
- Bird’s Eye Surround Camera
- Enhanced Reverse View
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Warning
- Dynamic Braking Support
It also features Rivian’s “Driver+” system, which includes a variety of radars, cameras, and sensors to improve safety:
- Five Radars – 1 Center Front Forward, 4 Corners
- Eight Cameras – 2 Center Front Windshield Forward, 2 Side Mirror Backward, 2 Rooftop, 1 Rear Surround View, 1 Interior
- 12 Ultrasonic Sensors
Rivian RCV Driver Features
In an effort to keep drivers focused on the road, comfortable throughout their workday, and safe, Rivian included a variety of features with the RCV.
- Easily Accessible Buttons – All controls are accessible from the steering wheel while driving
- Large, comfortable driver seat
- 15.4″ Center Display – One of the largest of any light-duty commercial vehicle
- Two Wireless Charging Pads
Rivian RCV Pricing
The Rivian RCV starts at $79,900, and fleet orders can be submitted to Rivian directly on their website.
