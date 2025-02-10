Rivian launches sales of once-exclusive van: price, specs, features

By

Rivian is launching fleet sales of its once-exclusive van that was only available to Amazon.

On Monday, Rivian officially opened up its order books for any company aiming to purchase the van for a fleet. Currently, this is the only way to place an order for the Rivian Commercial Van (RCV), which differs in a few ways from Rivian’s EDV, which was an Amazon exclusive.

Tom Soloman, Senior Director of Business Development for Rivian, said:

“Through existing partnerships, our commercial vans have already proved incredibly successful. Amazon currently has more than 20,000 in its fleet and delivered over a billion packages from its Electric Delivery Vans in 2024 alone. Over the last year we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone. As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the U.S., whether they want one van or thousands. Our vehicles are designed to not only be among the safest on the road but will also help fleet owners to reduce the cost of fleet ownership and their carbon footprint.”

Rivian RCV Models

Rivian is launching two models of the RCV: the Delivery 500 and Delivery 700. The 500 is more compact than the 700 but offers one more mile of range than its larger sibling. Don’t be too impressed, though, because it only is able to travel 161 and 160 miles on a full charge, respectively.

These range ratings are powered by a 100 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack that is capable of charging speeds of up to 100 kW.

Fast charging is not necessarily needed with these vehicles because, in a fleet setting, they’ll likely be sitting for some period of time hooked up to chargers, giving a full battery to whoever uses them at the beginning of a trip.

Rivian RCV 500 Dimensions:

Length – 248.5″

Width – 96.4″ (including mirrors)

Height – 114.7″

6.7″ of ground clearance

487 cu. ft. of cargo area

137.3″ of cargo length

Up to 76.5″ of wall-to-wall cargo area

Rivian RCV 700 Dimensions:

Length – 278″

Width – 103.5″ (including mirrors)

Height – 114.8″

6.9″ of ground clearance

652 cu. ft. of cargo area

166.8″ of cargo length

Up to 83.6″ of wall-to-wall cargo area

Rivian RCV Safety Features

Rivian’s focus on safety was still a main point of emphasis with the RCV. It features all of your typical Driver Assistance and Safety Features that Rivian includes with other vehicles, with a few extras that fit the typical bill of a cargo van:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Warning

Speed Limit Information Function

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Departure Warning

High Beam Assist

Back-Up Warning System

Surround Park Assist

Bird’s Eye Surround Camera

Enhanced Reverse View

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Warning

Dynamic Braking Support

It also features Rivian’s “Driver+” system, which includes a variety of radars, cameras, and sensors to improve safety:

Five Radars – 1 Center Front Forward, 4 Corners

Eight Cameras – 2 Center Front Windshield Forward, 2 Side Mirror Backward, 2 Rooftop, 1 Rear Surround View, 1 Interior

12 Ultrasonic Sensors

Rivian RCV Driver Features

In an effort to keep drivers focused on the road, comfortable throughout their workday, and safe, Rivian included a variety of features with the RCV.

Easily Accessible Buttons – All controls are accessible from the steering wheel while driving

Large, comfortable driver seat

15.4″ Center Display – One of the largest of any light-duty commercial vehicle

Two Wireless Charging Pads

Rivian RCV Pricing

The Rivian RCV starts at $79,900, and fleet orders can be submitted to Rivian directly on their website.

