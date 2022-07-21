New Tesla orders no longer include Standard Connectivity for life

By

The final day to purchase a Tesla with lifetime Standard Connectivity for free has passed. The automaker no longer offers lifetime Standard Connectivity on any vehicle orders placed after July 20, 2022. It will expire after eight years.

Tesla offers two connectivity packages with its vehicles: Standard and Premium. Tesla says that the features are “an important part of all Tesla vehicles, further enhancing the driving experience by providing access to features that require data usage — including streaming music and media, live traffic visualization, and more.”

It also states that all Tesla vehicles come with Standard Connectivity for the lifetime of the vehicle, but that will soon change. According to the automaker’s Connectivity section on the Support webpage, Tesla will remove Standard Connectivity inclusion with all new vehicle orders, with it expiring after eight years:

“All new Tesla vehicles ordered on or before July 20, 2022, will have Standard Connectivity features at no cost for the lifetime of the vehicle (excluding retrofits or upgrades required for any features or services externally supplied to the vehicle – e.g. telecommunications network). As additional features and services become available in the future, you will have the opportunity to upgrade your connectivity plan.”

Tesla said that it will notify purchasers of used vehicles of when their Standard Connectivity feature would expire.

Standard Connectivity only includes Navigation and lacks many of the more luxurious features that the Premium Connectivity option, which costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year, includes.

Most Tesla owners spring the extra $9.99 per month for the Premium Connectivity feature, so this change should not affect many owners who purchase new vehicles.

