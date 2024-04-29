NHTSA opens investigation into Ford BlueCruise following accidents

By

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has officially opened a preliminary probe into Ford’s BlueCruise driver-assist software, following reports of two accidents that occurred while the system was in use.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says it received two different complaints of accidents from drivers of the Mustang Mach-E, both in which it confirmed that the BlueCruise system had been engaged at the time of the collision. The ODI says that both accidents took place during nighttime lighting conditions, while each incident resulted in at least one fatality.

The Mach-E vehicles in both incidents had been equipped with the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 suite and BlueCruise, which offer semi-automation features such as speed and lane maintenance. BlueCruise also utilizes a driver monitoring system and can only be used on certain pre-approved roadways, which Ford says cover around 97 percent of controlled-access highways in North America.

Those involved in the investigation were both operating in Ford’s pre-approved “Blue Zones.” Ford calls the BlueCruise system a “hands-free highway driving” system on its website.

Following the investigation, the NHTSA can either decide to move forward with the probe and send a recall request to Ford, or it can close the investigation.

“We are working with NHTSA to support its investigation,” said a Ford spokesperson in an email to Teslarati.

You can see the full ODI resume for the latest Ford BlueCruise probe here.

BlueCruise is considered a Level 2 automated system, meaning that some controls are automated, though it still requires full driver monitoring at all times.

The announcement follows a separate investigation into the software opened by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) last month, after another BlueCruise-equipped Mach-E was involved in a fatal accident with the software engaged.

Following the announcement of that investigation, Ford said it “reported this incident to NHTSA as soon as we were made aware, and we are actively researching all available information. Safety is a top priority for all of us at Ford, and we will collaborate fully with any resulting investigation.”

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

NHTSA opens investigation into Ford BlueCruise following accidents