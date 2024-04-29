Tesla’s LA diner and Supercharger packed with crews and coming together

By

Tesla’s unique diner, drive-in movie theater and Supercharger station is starting to come together, with recent footage of the construction site showing crews busy at work.

Drone footage from 247Tesla earlier this month showed the diner building being prepared for interior work, along with workers laying conduit throughout updates over the past few weeks. In a new video posted by the account last week, it appears that the diner building has made significant interior and exterior progress, while trucks can be seen heading in and out of the busy lot.

It’s not clear at this point when Tesla will finish building the site, but it’s made pretty rapid progress since breaking ground in September when the site was basically just an empty plot of land. Photos taken around the site in November showed only the initial building structures going up, while the diner building began to take shape just a couple months later in January.

You can watch the latest drone update from 247Tesla below, as shared on Friday, or check out some of the channel’s other recent updates here.

The unique Hollywood Supercharger site is located at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard, and it’s set to include two drive-in movie theater screens, a 1950s-style diner restaurant with multi-level seating, and around 32 Supercharger stalls for vehicles to charge.

CEO Elon Musk has said that the screens, only one of which has started going up so far, will play clips from the best movies of all time, while popular renders of the future site show it being called “Milliways,” in reference to the restaurant at the edge of the galaxy in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

We covered much of the rollout of Tesla’s permit applications for the site throughout last year, including its move from a former Santa Monica location to its current spot in West Hollywood. You can see the permit for the site below, including the site plans.

