Tesla could be ‘passing the torch’ to this person as executives depart

This week has already been a tumultuous one for Tesla employees, fans and shareholders, as two of the company’s top executives have departed alongside widespread layoffs. Upon leaving, however, one of the executives has hinted at who Tesla may plan to “pass the torch to” as the two depart.

Tesla’s Rohan Patel, Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, Drew Baglino, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, both announced their departures on Monday, after eight and 18 years, respectively. Hours later, it was confirmed that the company would be laying off between 10 and 20 percent of workers, as detailed in a letter sent to affected employees.

Following the events, many have wished Patel and Baglino well on X, including many fellow Tesla employees. Tesla Director, Infrastructure Policy & Business Development Patrick Bean, for example, went on to highlight Baglino’s many accomplishments at the company, to which the former executive suggested that Bean will be who Tesla “passes the torch to” in his and Patel’s absence.

Thanks for kind words Pat and Rohan. Pat, in our absence, the torch passes to you to keep pushing to liberalize energy markets to unlock the full value of energy storage! And reform the interconnection process…both critical to the mission! — Drew Baglino (@baglino) April 16, 2024

According to his LinkedIn page, Bean has been with Tesla since late 2015, formerly working at SolarCity and remaining through the 2016 acquisition. He says his role there is primarily focused on managing Tesla’s global energy and EV charging policy, utility engagement, municipal engagement, and energy procurement efforts.

Being that Bean’s experience is mostly in Business Development and Public Policy, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him overtake Patel’s former role, as Baglino suggests. Interestingly, he does use the phrase “in our absence,” referring to both himself and Patel.

The news of both executives departing comes after Patel has gained popularity for responding directly to Tesla owners and fans on X over the past few months. It also caused many to speculate as to if other key executives would be leaving Tesla. One such executive includes Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy, who has suggested that he isn’t going anywhere, saying this morning he would help “continue Baglino’s revolutionary efforts.”

