NIO announces Norway delivery & service center for Europe expansion

NIO plans to expand its automobile business to Europe, starting with a delivery and service center in Norway. The company revealed details about its plan at the NIO Norway press conference.

“From its founding, NIO’s vision is to be a global brand with high-quality products and services to the users worldwide. Norway is a sustainable and innovative country and resonates with our vision,” said William Li, founder, chairman, and CEO of NIO.”

NIO plans to break the ice in Norway by introducing the ES8, its’ smart electric flagship SUV to the country first. In 2022, NIO will introduce Norway to the ET7, the company’s flagship sedan. In September, the Chinese automaker plans to open a delivery and service center in Oslo as well. Then in 2022, NIO plans to expand its’ after-sales service network in Norway nationwide. As part of its premium service experience, NIO offers mobile service and car pickup-and-delivery services.

The China-based EV automaker plans to bring its holistic charging and swapping system to customers in Europe by establishing a charging map throughout the region and introducing NIO Power Swap stations. Norway will have the first NIO battery swapping station, connecting five major cities and freeways.

NIO wants to support its burgeoning community of ES8 and ET7 owners by establishing several physical and virtual spaces—where they can meet and mingle. For instance, NIO will be launching an app for Europe in Q1 2021.

The first NIO House outside of China will be located in Oslo, Norway’s capital. A NIO House can be described as more than a showroom for its cars since it also provides recreational spaces for NIO vehicle owners. The first NIO House in Norway will officially open its doors to the public in the third quarter of this year in Karl Johans Gate, a business center and cultural hub in Oslo. The company plans to build four NIO Spaces next year in Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Kristansand.

“NIO will bring its joyful lifestyle to local users by building a community starting with vehicles. We will all share joy and grow together,” said Marius Hayler, general manager of NIO Norway.

