Polestar 6 sells out in one week with $200k price tag

By

Polestar’s upcoming Polestar 6 convertible opened preorders earlier this month, and the vehicle was able to sell out in under a week.

The Polestar 6 is Polestar’s upcoming convertible, and it opened for preorders earlier this month, only for the vehicle to sell out in less than a week. The expected $200,000 price tag was not enough to scare away 500 people from reserving one of the vehicle’s limited edition “LA Concept” models. But this isn’t the first time the brand has tried to introduce a high-performance coupe, and the new Polestar 6 shares a lot in common with the brand’s initial attempt.

In 2019, Polestar introduced its first vehicle and high-performance coupe, the Polestar 1. Much like the upcoming Polestar 6, the coupe was praised for its innovative design language, unique powertrain, and symbolic nature as Volvo’s return to creating two-door vehicles. However, after release, the car faced criticism for its heavy curb weight and less than stellar performance for the $100,000+ price tag. This criticism could arguably be why the vehicle didn’t achieve the public attention it could have.

But has Polestar learned its lesson? Well, gone is the Polestar 1’s strange hybrid powertrain, and in its place, the Polestar 6 has placed a firebreathing 885 horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that will peel your shoes from your feet and put your tongue through the back of your head.

Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar Credit: Polestar

At the same time, Polestar may be ahead of the market with the Polestar 6. There are currently no convertible offerings from any major manufacturer. While the Polestar 6 may not be as powerful as a Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model S, it could beat the Tesla Roadster, Dodge electric muscle car, or electric Porsche coupe to the market.

The Polestar 6 will have the chance to show that electric coupes can still be fun and hang with the best, but Polestar needs to move quickly if it wants to beat out class leaders.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Polestar 6 sells out in one week with $200k price tag