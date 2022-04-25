Tesla bull details Elon Musk’s moves that forced Twitter board to strike a deal

By

Tesla bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities detailed the saga of Elon Musk buying Twitter after the $44 billion deal was officially completed following the social media platform’s announcement just before noon on the West Coast today.

Ives commented that Musk’s moves over the past few weeks essentially backed the Twitter board into a corner, forcing them to meet at the negotiation table this past weekend. Musk, who put an offer in for Twitter on Thursday, April 14, finally came to terms with the Twitter board after pushback, including the use of a “poison pill” that offered current shareholders the opportunity to buy more at a discounted price.

“Soap opera over with Musk getting Twitter officially at $44 billion,” Ives said today. “Twitter Board could not find a white knight, and Musk detailed financing last week forced them to the negotiation table. The Board was feeling the pressure, and given Twitter’s growth challenges, this ends the saga.”

Twitter looked to use the poison pill or eventually sell to a bidder that would come in with an even higher offer than Musk, who offered $54.20 a share, bringing the deal to $44 billion as it was announced today. Unfortunately for the board, their wish never came true, and they were forced to meet with Musk this past weekend, realizing the deal was in the best interest of the shareholders, which Musk is the largest individual Twitter stockholder globally with a 9.1 percent ownership stake.

Vanguard Group is the largest Twitter shareholder, with a 10.3 percent ownership stake. The group overtook Musk on April 8.

On Sunday, April 24, reports began to circulate that Musk had met with Twitter board members to discuss a deal. Twitter was even facing suggestions and pressure from some shareholders, who encouraged the company to meet with Musk and work out a deal for the social media platform, which is valued a shade under $40 billion as of market close on Monday.

Twitter shares (NYSE: TWTR) closed at $51.70 on Monday, up over 5.6 percent on the day.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement with Twitter at the time the deal was announced. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said on April 14.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA shareholder, but does not own stock in TWTR and has no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.

