Rivian rounds out 2019 with $1.3B investment round led by TSLA investor

Electric car maker Rivian announced on Monday that it has officially received $1.3 billion in the company’s most recent investment round thanks to a sizeable backing from fund manager T. Rowe Price, a financial firm that also holds a stake in Tesla. This comes on top of generous investments from legacy automaker Ford Motor Company and e-commerce giant Amazon Inc. earlier in 2019.

“This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy,” R.J. Scaringe, CEO of the Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian stated. Scaringe founded the electric car company in 2009.

The company announced the sizable financial backing in a press release on its website. This is the fourth investment round for Rivian this year and included BlackRock Inc. along with T. Rowe Price. The news of this large investment solidifies Rivian as one of the most financially-backed electric vehicle companies in the world.

As legacy car companies like Ford and General Motors begin to develop electric cars and transition into the new market they will be directly competing with Tesla and Rivian. Both of these companies are manufacturing only electric vehicles in hopes of convincing people to move toward more sustainable, non-petrol based forms of transportation.

Rivian had received $2.2 billion from investors and was valued at somewhere between $5 billion and $7 billion. The investment round will not cause the company to add new board seats, the company said.

T. Rowe Price is a supporter of the automotive industry and is a large Tesla stockholder. They also hold investments in some self-driving car software companies, like GM-owned Cruise and software startup Aurora.

Amazon invested $700 million in Rivian in February and will utilize an unreleased electric van for its deliveries within the next few years. The all-electric vans were apart of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plan to reduce the company’s carbon footprint after pressure from employees began to grow. Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois will build the 100,000 electric delivery vans in 2021.

Ford Motor Company also invested $500 million in Rivian in April and will help assist the company in the first stages of production in 2020. “We want to maintain a meaningful value in the ownership and future of that company,” T.R. Reid said. Reid is a spokesman for Ford.

Along with sizeable funding from Amazon and Ford, Cox Automotive also invested $350 million earlier in 2019.

Scaringe has stated Rivian will plan to begin producing and delivering the first R1T trucks to reservation holders in late-2020 or early-2021. The company has released numerous patents recently that will be included in both of its planned vehicles next year.