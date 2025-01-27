Neuralink has selected its next U.S. location for ongoing PRIME study

By

Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant company has selected an additional U.S. location for its initial study, with the program now opening at a university in Florida.

On Monday, Neuralink announced that it has selected the University of Miami Health System’s Miami Project to Cure Paralysis as the second U.S. site for its PRIME Study, evaluating its brain-computer interface (BCI) that was first implanted into two clinical trial patients in 2024. The company’s patient registry for the study is currently open for patients with quadriplegia due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or cervical spinal cord injury (SCI), allowing the device to interpret a person’s brain activity.

The implant effectively enables paraplegic individuals to control a phone, tablet or other external device only using their thoughts, and the PRIME study aims to evaluate the BCI’s safety, effectiveness and overall functionality of the equipment.

The study first launched in the U.S. at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, while the Canadian CAN-PRIME study was debuted at the Toronto Western Hospital at the University Health Network (UHN).

The so-called PRIME study, abbreviated from “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” is the company’s first program and foray into BCI technology, and Elon Musk said in July that the hardware could be implanted into as many as 1,000 humans by next year. The company has also begun work on its next device, dubbed “Blindsight,” which is expected to help restore vision to those who can’t see out of one or both eyes, or who have damage to their optic nerve.

Neuralink initially gained approval from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to begin implanting the hardware in September 2023, before installing its first BCI into a human last January. The company was later approved for a second patient in May, who officially received the implant in August.

