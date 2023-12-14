Rivian finds first partner after exclusive Amazon deal for its EDV

By

Rivian has found its first partner after announcing it would end exclusivity with Amazon for its EDV, or Electric Delivery Van, in AT&T.

AT&T is launching an EV pilot program as it will attempt to improve safety, reduce costs, and cut its carbon footprint. As a part of the commitment to be more environmentally friendly, it will use Rivian’s EDV as it was named an exclusive connectivity partner for the automaker in the United States and Canada.

One of several ways AT&T is aiming to cut costs is by increasing electrification throughout its fleet of vehicles. This is just one of several ways it hopes to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.

Along with utilizing EVs to decrease carbon emissions, it also has used strategies like route optimization, and reducing the size of its overall vehicle fleet. This has resulted in a 20 percent reduction in driving miles each year.

“We’re excited to purchase Rivian EVs for our fleet,” Hardmon Williams, the SVP at AT&T Connected Solutions, said. “This pilot is another important step in our ongoing efforts toward sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a cleaner future for our operations. With advanced connectivity and a vision for a sustainable future, Rivian is setting the standard for the evolving demands of modern transportation.”

It is the first partnership that Rivian has announced with another company since ending its exclusivity with Amazon after the e-commerce giant invested $700 million and committed to buy 100,000 EDVs from the automaker.

In November, Rivian announced that it enabled companies to purchase custom-designed EDVs. Amazon said it “has been part of our plan” to let “others benefit” from Rivian’s technology.

“We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with AT&T as we work together to help cut emissions and protect our environment,” Dagan Mishoulam, VP of Strategy and Fleet at Rivian, added. “Around a quarter of CO2 emitted in the transportation sector in the US comes from commercial vans, so it’s imperative we do all we can as soon as possible to help cut emissions. Our category-defining vehicles offer some of the most advanced technology in the sector and are continually improved through over-the-air updates. We’re very much looking forward to expanding our relationship with AT&T to help them achieve their climate goals.”

