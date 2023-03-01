Rivian issues airbag sensor recall, covering over 12,000 vehicles

By

Rivian has recalled 12,716 vehicles produced with a faulty sensor that can cause issues with the R1T or R1S passenger airbag system.

Rivian has issued its second major recall in six months, this one relating to the passenger airbag system being affected by an “automatic locking retractor” (ALR) sensor. The recall affects 12,716 vehicles, including R1Ts and R1Ss, and plagues roughly 89% of the vehicles the automaker produced in September of 2022, says the Wall Street Journal.

According to the NHTSA, the faulty ALR sensor can potentially impact the passenger airbag system, suppressing the airbag from deploying during a crash. This stems from the sensor being incorrectly stuck in the ON or OFF state:

“Rivian Automotive, LLC (Rivian) is recalling certain 2022 R1T and R1S vehicles. A faulty automatic locking retractor (ALR) sensor in the front passenger seat belt system may incorrectly report as ON when it is actually OFF, causing the suppression or improper deployment of the airbag.”

The NHTSA’s recall site states that recall letters will be sent to owners at the beginning of April, and customers with questions can contact either Rivian or the NHTSA. No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the faulty sensor.

The discovery of this recall follows Rivian’s sub-par earnings report from Q4 of 2022, which was revealed yesterday. Among the main concerns from Rivian investors was the company’s new goal of producing 50,000 trucks this year, which some criticize as being too low.

Following this one-two punch of bad news, Rivian stock has plummeted by 16% today after falling 8% in after-market trading yesterday.

Rivian is not out of the woods yet and will face an uphill battle in production and revenue generation this year. That isn’t to say there isn’t a silver lining. Customers can look forward to 2 new skews of Rivian trucks coming this year, including dual motor and max-pack variants, both of which promise to improve the range and efficiency of the truck. Hopefully, this can end Rivian’s long stock price slide, especially as it heads toward profitability in less than two years.

Disclosure: William is not invested in Rivian.

