Rivian opened its first charging outpost, capable of catering to all electric vehicles (EVs) in Joshua Tree National Park.

Joshua Tree National Park is nearly 800,000 acres of beautiful terrain. Its landscapes may seem barren, but Joshua Tree is actually home to severe ecosystems where wildlife thrive in temperatures over 100 degrees. In other words, Joshua Tree National Park is the perfect place for adventure.

Rivian recently launched its first next-generation Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) charging outpost in Joshua Tree. It also caters to Rivian R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and non-Rivian EVs.

“Using a new charger design to accommodate any compatible EV in North America, these sites are an important milestone in support of electrifying the entire transportation sector,” noted Rivian.

Rivian’s Joshua Tree Charging Outpost opened to the public on December 5, 2024. The outpost provides EV owners with chargers that deliver up to 900 volts. Rivian’s chargers also feature CCS connectors, supporting NACS-equipped (North American Charging Standard or the SAE J3400) electric vehicles. The RAN chargers at Joshua Tree are compatible with Rivian’s mobile app, enabling tap-to-pay capability.

“Since the beginning, we’ve understood that creating great products like the R1T and R1S only made up half the equation,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

“To achieve widespread electrification, you also need a really good charging network. Now, we’re excited to bring the Rivian Adventure Network–with its ease of use and exceptional reliability–to other EV drivers around North America, investing in a future where charging on the road will be simple, sustainable, and convenient.”

Like its outpost in Groveland near Yosemite National Park, Rivian’s Joshua Tree outpost is a lounge area where adventurers can rest. Visitors may enjoy amenities, including snacks, coffee, and a kid’s play area at the outpost. They may also learn about Joshua Tree National Park’s fascinating wildlife.

