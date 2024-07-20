By

Rivian has opened its first “Charging Outpost” outside of Yosemite National Park, offering a unique charging station with an indoor space, snacks, educational games, and more.

On Friday, Rivian shared a blog post detailing the new Yosemite Charging Outpost, as located in Grovedale, California, near the park’s West entrance. The site features five DC fast-chargers, along with an indoor experience center and amenities post that Rivian says is similar to its Spaces across the U.S.

The Rivian Yosemite Charging Outpost will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day, offering a water station, complimentary local coffee, “make your own” trail mix for purchase, a childrens’ play area, books from the on-site library, Rivian merchandise, and a lounge featuring furniture made from upcycled, second-hand materials.

Rivian’s outdoor amenities, including the charging stations, educational games about sustainability, and a variety of native plants, will be available 24 hours a day.

The Yosemite Outpost was built out of what was originally a Blacksmithing shop built in 1870, not long after the Gold Rush led to Groveland’s founding as a mining town. The site of the outpost later went to become an auto repair shop, before finally re-opening as a gas station.

The history of the site as a materials and transportation hub for the community played a major role in the company’s decision to select the location, as pointed out by Liz Guerrero, Rivian Senior Director of Environments.

“We certainly fall in love and gravitate toward buildings and communities that have a story or an opportunity to breathe new life into something that once was,” Guerrero said. “That’s why we fell in love with our Venice space and the South Coast Theater in Laguna. We’re always asking how we can give back or become stewards of things that existed before us. We’re so excited to join the existing fabric of the Groveland community.”

The automaker has installed solar panels and partnered with U.S. Solar to make the building a Net Zero Energy Building, meaning that it generates as much power as it consumes. In addition, it uses a process known as passive cooling to help maintain the building’s temperature using its design.

Rivian also says the Yosemite Charging Outpost is the first of many Charging Outposts the company plans to build, largely around national parks and other high-traffic regions in the U.S. The electric vehicle (EV) maker also notes that it recently opened a Rivian Adventure Network site near the Eastern park entrance in the town of Lee Vining, as well as deploying 58 Waypoints chargers at 11 different sites within the Yosemite Valley.

