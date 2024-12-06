Waymo One robotaxi services are coming to Miami

By

Waymo is expanding its Waymo One ride-hailing robotaxi service to Miami, Florida. The self-driving unit announced the update in a blog post on its official website.

Miami presents an environment for Waymo to enhance its self-driving technology, particularly when it comes to handling challenging weather conditions.

Details:

Initial testing of Waymo vehicles on Miami streets will commence in early 2025, with full public access expected by 2026.

The service will use Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs, aligning with the city’s sustainability goals.

A strategic alliance with Moove will see the mobility firm initially taking charge of fleet operations in Phoenix, before extending the model to Miami. The driverless robotaxi service will be offered through the Waymo One app.

The expansion into Miami follows Waymo’s successful operations in Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin, where it currently provides over 150,000 trips per week.

Miami, are you ready? 🌴 Through our fleet partnership with @Moove_io we'll work to open our doors to Miami riders in 2026, offering a safe and accessible EV transportation option. https://t.co/jisF6xJz5d pic.twitter.com/gS7jnUHzo4 — Waymo (@Waymo) December 5, 2024

What they’re saying:

Ryan McNamara, Waymo’s VP of Operations: “We are excited to partner with Moove in Phoenix and later Miami, bringing together their mobility-focused fleet management experience with our growing Waymo One service. Together, we will provide safe, seamless trips for riders, and scale faster and more cost-effectively over time, with safety continuing to lead the way.”

Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami: “Fully autonomous driving technology offers a safe and convenient option to the people of Miami. I’m so pleased to welcome Waymo to our city. Waymo’s commitment to sustainability with their all-electric fleet is the perfect mobility option to our city as we continue to prioritize low cost, clean energy.”

