Rivian has launched the ability to lease electric vehicles (EVs) in three new states, as part of the company’s plans to expand the option to new markets over time.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Rivian announced that it launched leasing in Connecticut, Hawaii, and Rhode Island for the first time. The new additions to the list of areas where you can lease Rivian’s vehicles brings the total number of U.S. states where the option is available up to 33 states total.

You can see the complete list of U.S. states where Rivian currently offers leasing below.

U.S. States where Rivian offers leasing on the R1T and R1S

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Rivian leasing, R1T and R1S re-launch, and R2 and R3 reveal

Rivian initially launched leasing options for the R1T in November, starting with California, New York, Florida, and Texas. The company said it planned to gradually expand the option to other states, and as can be seen above, it has held true to that promise.

In January, Rivian also debuted leasing options for the R1S, by which time the sales option had become available in 15 U.S. states. It’s not clear when or if Rivian plans to launch leasing in other countries, such as Canada.

Rivian debuted its next-generation version of the R1T and R1S earlier this month, after prototypes of the refreshed platform were spotted around California throughout much of this year. The updated platform features simplified production needs, including the removal of over 500 pieces of equipment, according to recent statements from CEO RJ Scaringe.

In March, Rivian unveiled its upcoming R2 line, which features a slightly shorter overall build than the R1. The automaker also surprised onlookers by revealing a follow-up platform, the compact R3.

