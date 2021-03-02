Rivian partners with Meridian Audio for premium sound in its EVs

Electric vehicle company Rivian has chosen British audio pioneer Meridian Audio to provide branded audio systems for its electric vehicle platform. The two companies began their partnership more than a year ago, but it became public after the two companies announced the partnership on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Rivian is planning to launch its first vehicles in just a few months, with its first deliveries scheduled for June 2021. With its all-electric R1T pickup truck heading to customers in such a short period of time, Rivian has finally chosen a premium sound supplier for its vehicles in Meridian. Meridian has been around since 1977 and has a reputation for delivering premium quality sound systems in both residential, commercial, and automotive settings.

The two companies have been in collaboration for over a year, according to a press release from Meridian. Rivian and Meridian have been working on designing, engineering, and turning high-performance audio systems that will “embody Rivian’s ambitions to rethink mobility and shape the way people live, work, and play for the better.” Rivian is the first all-electric automaker to come forward that primarily focuses on the outdoor experience with its vehicles. While other automakers focus on the luxury segment, Rivian is delivering vehicles that will fit the bill for someone who plans to spend their time in the wilderness and in the great outdoors, where the company’s all-electric powertrains will thrive in nearly any setting thanks to its quad-motor powertrain.

The partnership is welcomed by John Buchanan, CEO of Meridian, who had high praise for Rivian’s mission to promote all-electric passenger transportation while keeping sustainability and environmental consciousness in mind.

Buchanan said:

“We were thrilled to have won the opportunity to work with such an exciting new company and to have been selected to engineer the in-car audio experiences for Rivian’s electric vehicles, Meridian is demonstrating itself to be the premium audio brand and technology partner of choice for automotive brands seeking market-leading sound solutions. Rivian’s goal to redefine expectations in the automotive industry through the human-centric and nature-conscious application of innovation and technology makes Meridian the perfect partner for them. We are delighted that the renowned Meridian sound experience now extends to the Rivian R1T and R1S electric vehicles, and we are excited about the future with Rivian.”

Meridian’s design for Rivian’s vehicles is set to ensure that the audio will actually enhance the entertainment experience for every occupant within the vehicle. “Meridian has designed an audio system that provides both the driver and the passengers with a truly immersive listening experience,” Buchanan said. Meridian developed certain technologies that are tailored for the future automotive market, which could be filled with electric vehicles within the next decade. Among the key features of Meridian’s powerful audio systems, four specific technologies are tailored for the R1T and R1S specifically.

Meridian Digital Precison