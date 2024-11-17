By

Rivian has announced plans to take its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) on a tour around North America, after the company unveiled the R2 and R3 models earlier this year.

Last week, Rivian announced in a post on its website that it would be displaying both the upcoming R2 and R3X vehicles at various locations in the U.S. and Canada, after initially launching displays at a few select stores. All of the events are set to include the R2 and R3X except the LA Auto Show, which won’t include the R3X, and most of the tour is taking place at automotive shows.

“Get ready—our R2 Road Tour is coming to a town near you,” Rivian writes. “We’re cruising through cities across the country, bringing you an up close and personal look at the all-new R2. You can also meet the new Gen 2 R1S & R1T and take a demo drive. Keep an eye out for R3X making guest appearances along the way.”

The news also comes after Rivian officially began expanding its Normal, Illinois factory last week to accommodate production of the R2 pickup and SUV. The company was originally approved for such an expansion in August, after a unanimous vote from Normal Town Council.

According to Rivian’s VP of Manufacturing Tim Fallon in a statement in July, the R2 had already gained more than 100,000 pre-orders, following its unveiling in March. In a surprise move after the R2 was unveiled, Rivian went on to share an additional EV, the R3X, is expected to enter production after the R2.

In addition to the upcoming R2 and R3X displays, Rivian has had the R2 on display at multiple locations in California, as well as in Vancouver, B.C., Portland, New York City, Nashville, Austin, and Boston. You can see all of Rivian’s upcoming R2 and R3X appearances below, including an ongoing display at the company’s Laguna Beach space that ends on Sunday.

Rivian R2 and R3X appearances in 2024

November 15 to 17: Laguna Beach (10:00 am – 6:00 pm)

Rivian South Coast Theater – 162 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

November 20: Venice (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Rivian Venice Space – 660 Venice Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

November 22 to 27 and November 30 to December 1: Los Angeles Auto Show



Los Angeles Convention Center – 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

11/22 to 11/24: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

11/25 to 11/27: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

11/28 to 11/29: No viewings of R2 and R3X for holiday

11/30: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

12/1: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Note: The Rivian R3X will not be displayed at the LA Auto Show.

Rivian R2 and R3X appearances in 2025

January 11 to 20: Detroit Auto Show

Huntington Place: 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226

1/11 to 1/14: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1/15 to 1/16: 1:00pm – 8:00 p.m.

1/17 to 1/19: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1/20: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

February 8 to 17: Chicago Auto Show

McCormick Place: 2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616

2/8: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

2/9: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

2/10 to 2/16: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

2/17: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

February 19 to 23: Toronto (Canadian International Auto Show)

Metro Toronto Convention Centre: 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6, Canada

Time: TBD

March 19 to 23: Vancouver Auto Show

Vancouver Convention Centre: 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.

3/19: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

3/20 to 3/22: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

3/23: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

