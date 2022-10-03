Rivian produced 7,363 EVs in Q3 2022

By

Rivian produced 7,363 EVs at its facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter of 2022, the company announced. Rivian also delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same quarter. Rivian said that these numbers are in line with its expectations and that it’s on track for its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year.

In Q1 and Q2 Rivian produced a total of 6,954 vehicles. Combined with Q3’s numbers Rivian produced a total of 14,317 vehicles and will need 10,683 to make that goal. Rivian is working toward increasing its vehicle production. It’s planning to build an expansive facility just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. However, there are some challenges the automaker is having to face.

The Associated Press reported that a Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have given Rivian a large property tax break. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is typically seen as a routine request by a local government to validate a bond agreement.

According to her ruling, the development authority was unable to prove that the plant was “sound, reasonable and feasible” which is required by state law. Rivian’s $5 billion plant is projected to hire 7,500 Georgia employees.

In a joint statement with a local four-county joint development authority, the Georgia Department of Economic Development expressed disappointment. The groups said they were “disappointed and respectfully disagree with Judge Trammell’s decision.”

“We remain undeterred in our efforts to bring high-paying, American manufacturing jobs to Georgia, and are currently assessing all legal options.’

