Rivian poised for massive recovery thanks to CHIPS Act

Rivian could be one of the biggest winners following the introduction of the CHIPS Act under the Biden Administration.

Rivian had a mixed message for investors at yesterday’s earnings call. While it is still aiming for profitability by end of 2024, it still missed its earnings targets for Q4 of last year, and further, the automaker set a less-than-inspiring goal of 50,000 vehicles produced in 2023. But for those exact reasons, it is poised to be one of the biggest winners following the passing of the CHIPS Act.

The message from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe was clear; a mixture of poor macro-economic conditions and the chip shortage had meant that, while the automaker was poised for a doubling of production capacity over the next year, it would be overly optimistic to aim higher. And that brings us to the Act that is aimed at fixing both of those problems, the CHIPS Act.

The Biden Administration introduced the CHIPS Act to bring back computer chip manufacturing to the United States. Over the past 2-3 years, manufacturers of numerous products, notably vehicles, were shaken to their core due to a supply shortage of computer chips they use in all their products and components. With this investment, the Biden Administration hopes to secure these supply chains by incentivizing manufacturers to produce domestically.

With computer chip fabrication becoming, in the case of Rivian, closer to home, not only will it become easier to buy and receive chips, but they will also be cheaper than ever, thanks to incentivization. This not only addresses Rivian’s supply bottleneck issue but also its profitability challenges.

But Rivian isn’t alone in receiving these benefits. Tesla, Ford, General Motors, and numerous other American manufacturers were dramatically affected by the contraction of the chip supply and could benefit considerably from a new and far closer supply.

As of today, it remains unclear if any of the three main chip makers, Intel, Samsung, and TSMC, will be attracted to operate in the United States with the application for funds only opening earlier this week. Still, with such a considerable benefit to numerous customers, and the U.S. government footing much of the bill, they could easily be attracted by the new deal sooner rather than later.

