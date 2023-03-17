Rivian R1T spotted at Mercedes-AMG facility in Germany

By

According to the premium luxury automaker, its Mercedes-AMG brans produces performance and sports cars. The Affalterbach facility produces the V8 engines and the 2019 4-cylinder performance engines.

“No ‘should have, would, could.’ We do it. And we keep going. Become even more digital, flexible, sustainable, [and] customer-oriented. Surprise others and ourselves. Because for our further development, what is special today can be something completely different tomorrow,” said Mercedes.

The Rivian R1T spotted in Affalterbach sported a red license plate specifically used for car manufacturers, sellers, and repairers. The special licenses are easily identified since they are usually surrounded by a red box and have red characters, starting with the number 06. The R1T in Germany had a license plate with the characters: LB 0698.

The recent sighting of the Rivian R1T near Mercedes-AMG teases the ongoing collaboration between the two automakers. In 2022, Mercedez-Benz and Rivian signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining a partnership and the joint production of bespoke electric vans.

Rivian and Mercedez-Benz plan to produce two large, fully electric vans. One of the vans will use the Mercedez-Benz electric-only platform, and the second will use the Rivian Light Van (RLV) Platform.

“Rivian was created to encourage the world to transition away from fossil fuel consumption by creating compelling products and services. We’re delighted to be partnering with Mercedes-Benz on this project,” said RJ Scaringe.

“Mercedes-Benz is one of the world’s best known and respected automotive companies, and we believe that together we will produce truly remarkable electric vans which will not only benefit our customers, but the planet,” Scaringe added.

Rivian is also making the all-electric Amazon delivery van. Recently, Rivian tried to reportedly renegotiate Amazon’s delivery van deal. Under their 2019 agreement, Rivian must sell all its vans to Amazon. The e-commerce company ordered 100,000 vans from Rivian, to be delivered by 2030.

