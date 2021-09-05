Rivian R1T and R1S formally receive EPA rating above 300 miles

By

The official EPA ratings for the Rivian R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV were released recently. Both the R1T and R1S received EPA ratings above 300 miles.

According to the US Department of Energy, the 2022 Rivian R1T’s total range is 314 miles per charge or 70 miles combined MPGe. The 2022 Rivian R1S, on the other hand, received an EPA rating of 316 miles of range per charge or 69 combined MPGe.

The R1T and R1S’ EPA ranges corresponded to Rivian’s Large Battery pack. According to Rivian’s announcement back in November 2020, the Launch Edition, Adventure Package variant, and Explore Package variant will ship with an estimated 300+ miles of range per charge, fitting the Large Battery pack’s EPA estimates.

Back in 2018, when Rivian first unveiled the R1T and R1S, the electric car maker mentioned the release of three battery options for its vehicles. The first battery option was a 105kWh pack which provided 230+ miles of range. Then there was a 135 kWh battery pack with 300+ miles of range and a 180 kWh pack with 400+ miles of range.

However, when it released more information on the R1T and R1S’ trims and equipment packages last year, Rivian noted that its early production vehicles would only be equipped with its midrange battery. It planned to make the 180 kWh pack with 400+ miles of range available by January 2022. Currently, Rivian’s configurator lists two battery pack options: the Large Pack and the Max Pack, which has an estimated 400+ miles of range. The Max Pack costs an additional $10,000.

Rivian R1T Launch Edition deliveries are on track for September, according to a letter the company’s CEO RJ Scaringe sent to preorder holders last month. “It’s inspiring to see how the entire company is coming together for us to start deliveries—everything from dialing in our production process to ramping up our service network to managing our supply chain. I am happy to report we are on track to begin deliveries in September,” wrote Scaringe in the letter.

Rivian R1T and R1S formally receive EPA rating above 300 miles