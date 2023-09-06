By

Rivian will return the R1T’s powered tonneau cover to its Gear Shop next year.

Rivian plans to add the manual tonneau cover to its Gear Shop later this year. The powered tonneau cover will be added to the Gear Shop by early 2024.

In October 2022, Rivian sent R1T customers a notice informing them that the powered tonneau cover would be temporarily removed from production. At the time, the company said it was upgrading the powered tonneau cover.

As such, R1T preorder holders could choose between a manual tonneau cover or no cover at all. Some preorder holders who received Rivian’s notice were concerned that retrofitting their R1T pickup with the updated powered tonneau cover might be challenging.

“We recently shared with R1T owners that we are upgrading the powered tonneau cover. As we go through the process, we are removing the powered tonneau cover from production. We plan to reintroduce this feature later, but a date has not been set. For the foreseeable future, all R1Ts will come with either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover,” Rivian wrote to customers.

In May 2023, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe announced that the updated powered tonneau cover would be released by midsummer. However, summer has come and gone, and the powered tonneau is still unavailable on Rivian’s configuration page and Gear Shop.

Rivian Forum member Stevetom84 noticed that the EV manufacturer announced the comeback of the R1T’s powered tonneau cover. The announcement was discreet, hidden in the R1T’s configuration page.

To find it, Stevetom84 states: “Go to Rivian’s website and configure an R1T. At the end, there will be a link to the shop. Select an R1T. Down towards the bottom, there is a blurb about it being compatible with tonneau covers. Click on that, and the window pops up talking about gear shop availability.”

