Rivian R1T powered tonneau cover temporarily removed from production

The Rivian R1T is arguably one of the most compelling pickup trucks in the market, with its robust set of accessories and built-in features. But while the company has already announced that it is redesigning the all-electric pickup’s Camp Kitchen, Rivian has now indicated that the company is also temporarily pulling the R1T’s powered tonneau cover from production.

A letter from Rivian to R1T customers outlining the temporary change to the vehicle’s production was shared online. As can be seen in a copy of the letter shared on the Rivian Forums, all R1T units built for the foreseeable future will be coming with either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover at all.

Customers who opt for Rivian’s manual tonneau cover would be provided with a tonneau that’s constructed from aluminum composite and which would fit in the all-electric pickup truck’s Gear Tunnel. That being said, Rivian has also noted that it does plan to reintroduce the R1T’s powered tonneau in the future, but it would have an updated design.

Following is the letter that Rivian has sent its R1T customers.

“We recently shared with R1T owners that we are upgrading the powered tonneau cover. As we go through the process, we are removing the powered tonneau cover from production. We plan to reintroduce this feature later, but a date has not been set. For the foreseeable future, all R1Ts will come with either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover. “Since you have selected a powered tonneau cover, your configuration will need to be updated to either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover. It’s important to note this choice will not impact your delivery timing estimate coming later this month. “Our manual tonneau cover is comprised of four interlocking panels constructed of a durable aluminum composite that slide in and out of the bed’s integrated siderails. When not in use, the panels store in a cargo bag and fit easily in the Gear Tunnel. The manual tonneau cover is fully lockable and offers protection against light weather. If you are taking delivery soon, your panels will ship later. Our current estimate is early 2023. Photos and a full demonstration of the manual tonneau cover will be shared before then. “If you choose no tonneau cover, vehicles delivered in the next few months will include the integrated siderails in the bed. In early 2023, we will transition to a design without the integrated siderails. It’s worth noting that when driving an R1T with no tonneau cover, there is little to no impact on range when the bed is empty. “If you have any questions on this update, our team is here to help. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.“

Rivian R1T reservation holders have expressed concerns about the removal of the pickup truck’s powered tonneau cover. Some have expressed concern that retrofitting an R1T with a manual tonneau today with the updated powered tonneau down the road might be challenging. Others have brought up concerns about the cost of the updated powered tonneau, which might trigger extra expenses for owners of the all-electric pickup truck.

