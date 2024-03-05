Rivian R2 specs seemingly leaked in official webpage

By

Rivian enthusiasts may have gotten an early glimpse of the highly-anticipated R2 electric crossover thanks to an apparent leak on the electric vehicle maker’s official website. While Rivian has updated its website and seemingly removed references to the R2’s specs, the leaked specifications are undoubtedly exciting.

The R2’s leaked specs were shared by electric vehicle enthusiast Chris Hilbert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Hilbert claimed that he was able to view the Rivian R2’s specs on the vehicle’s official webpage using a web inspector. The EV fan claimed that he reportedly contacted Rivian about his observations, and the R2’s webpage has been updated accordingly.

CORRECTION: *115.6 in wheelbase — Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) March 5, 2024

While the leaked information on the R2 was not officially confirmed by Rivian, the information shared by the electric vehicle enthusiast paints a picture of an all-electric crossover that could be a legitimate competitor to other EVs in the segment, such as the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. This could be seen in the R2’s leaked starting price, which was listed as $47,000 and $47,500.

Other notable specs of the Rivian R2 that were leaked included a range of up to 330 miles, 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, seating for five, a length of 185.6 inches, a width of 75 inches (84.4 inches with mirrors), and a height of 66.9 inches. A wheelbase of 115.6 inches was also listed in the leak, which is longer than the Model Y’s 113.8 inches but shorter than the Mustang Mach E’s 117.5 inches.

Website is fixed. Notified a contact I have with Rivian about it. Nothing to see here now. — Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) March 5, 2024

In true Rivian spirit, the R2 seems designed to take its driver and passengers outdoors. The leaked R2 specs referenced a max ground clearance of 9.8 inches, with an approach angle of 25 degrees and a departure angle of 27 degrees. A wheel and tire diameter of 32 inches also suggests that the R2 would have a good presence on the road.

While the leaked information on the Rivian R2 is intriguing, it’s important to note that it is not officially confirmed by Rivian and may have been intended for internal purposes. They may also simply be placeholder data. Rivian fans do not have long to wait, however, as the R2 is set to be unveiled later this week, on March 7, 2024.

